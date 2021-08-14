Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
17-21-35-40-53, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $225 million
