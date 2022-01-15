Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
05-08-13-22-48, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 2
(five, eight, thirteen, twenty-two, forty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: two)
