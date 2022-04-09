Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
08-11-29-32-40, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3
(eight, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
