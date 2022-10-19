Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
01-15-20-44-67, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 3
(one, fifteen, twenty, forty-four, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: three)
