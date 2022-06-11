Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
03-12-14-18-32, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 5
(three, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, thirty-two; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $247,000,000
