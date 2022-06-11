Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

dayton-daily-news logo
news
By The Associated Press
Updated 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

03-12-14-18-32, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 5

(three, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, thirty-two; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $247,000,000

