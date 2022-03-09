Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
07-18-38-58-64, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 3
(seven, eighteen, thirty-eight, fifty-eight, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $126 million
In Other News
1
Amazon selects Clark State for career choice program to offer employees...
2
Middletown detectives awarded for work in solving murder of 6-year-old...
3
Kayla Harrison, two-time champion, re-signs ‘historic new contract’...
4
‘Voice’ champs Girl Named Tom in Springfield this weekend
5
Save on gas with these apps and reward programs