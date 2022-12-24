Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
15-21-32-38-62, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 4
(fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $510,000,000
