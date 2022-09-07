Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

06-17-46-59-68, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 4

(six, seventeen, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: four)

