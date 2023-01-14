Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
30-43-45-46-61, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2
(thirty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)
