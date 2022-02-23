Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
06-17-22-57-62, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3
(six, seventeen, twenty-two, fifty-seven, sixty-two; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: three)
