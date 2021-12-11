dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

23-25-40-42-60, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 2

(twenty-three, twenty-five, forty, forty-two, sixty; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $135 million

