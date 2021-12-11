Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
23-25-40-42-60, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 2
(twenty-three, twenty-five, forty, forty-two, sixty; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $135 million
