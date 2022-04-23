BreakingNews
Amber alert issued for Springfield 7-year-old, missing since this afternoon
news
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

07-28-29-58-59, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3

(seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, fifty-eight, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)

