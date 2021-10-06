Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
07-11-18-30-36, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3
(seven, eleven, eighteen, thirty, thirty-six; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: three)
