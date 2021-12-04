Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
22-45-48-58-61, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 5
(twenty-two, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-eight, sixty-one; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: five)
