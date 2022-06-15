Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
30-37-38-42-58, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2
(thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $273,000,000
