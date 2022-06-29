Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
07-12-21-43-55, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(seven, twelve, twenty-one, forty-three, fifty-five; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
In Other News
1
Air Quality Alert again Wednesday in Butler, Warren counties
2
Troopers: Seat belt saves couple in 4-vehicle crash in Warren County
3
Miami University tuition hike attributed to inflation and new mental...
4
UC will rename all spaces named for slave-owning co-founder McMicken
5
Ohio auditor says now-defunct online charter school owes $117 million