Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

25-31-58-64-67, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 3

(twenty-five, thirty-one, fifty-eight, sixty-four, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: three)

