Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
04-13-19-63-64, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 2
(four, thirteen, nineteen, sixty-three, sixty-four; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: two)
