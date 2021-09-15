dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

04-13-19-63-64, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 2

(four, thirteen, nineteen, sixty-three, sixty-four; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: two)

