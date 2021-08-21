Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
41-43-51-57-70, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2
(forty-one, forty-three, fifty-one, fifty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)
