Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

17-18-26-52-67, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2

(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-six, fifty-two, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)

