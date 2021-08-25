Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
17-18-26-52-67, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2
(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-six, fifty-two, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)
