Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
14-22-48-58-68, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2
(fourteen, twenty-two, forty-eight, fifty-eight, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)
In Other News
1
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds’ criminal trial Day 2: Opening...
2
NEW DETAILS: Mistrial declared for case of man charged in 2021 Park...
3
2 charged with skimming credit cards from gas pumps
4
One charge dismissed as Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds’ criminal...
5
Home Depot employee volunteers renovate Middletown man’s house