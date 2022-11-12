dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

01-05-17-37-70, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3

(one, five, seventeen, thirty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three)

