Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
21-24-36-40-70, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 5
(twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-six, forty, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: five)
In Other News
1
Human remains found in area of I-70, state Route 72 in Clark County
2
Completion of I-70 construction project in Clark County delayed
3
Special prosecutor assigned to Butler County auditor investigation...
4
Officials: Voting by mail in Butler County could increase as soon as...
5
5 things to know about the proposed $1.3 billion ‘Hollywoodland’...