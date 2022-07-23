Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
14-40-60-64-66, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3
(fourteen, forty, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $660,000,000
