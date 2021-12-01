Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
07-08-26-30-39, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 2
(seven, eight, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: two)
