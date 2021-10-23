Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
09-14-26-29-66, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3
(nine, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three)
