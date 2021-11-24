dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

07-24-54-57-58, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3

(seven, twenty-four, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)

In Other News
1
American Red Cross urges financial, blood donations on Giving Tuesday...
2
Dorm evacuated after Miami student’s carbon monoxide detector sounds
3
When to shop this week’s Black Friday sales for the best deals
4
Edgewood Schools mourn longtime teacher who taught many grade levels
5
Downtown Middletown security contract not renewed; council didn’t have...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top