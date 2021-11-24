Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
07-24-54-57-58, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3
(seven, twenty-four, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)
