Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
07-13-14-15-18, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3
(seven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)
