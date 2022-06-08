dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

04-34-40-41-53, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 4

(four, thirty-four, forty, forty-one, fifty-three; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: four)

