Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
05-09-15-16-17, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3
(five, nine, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)
