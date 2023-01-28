X
Dark Mode Toggle

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
48 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

04-43-46-47-61, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4

(four, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, sixty-one; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)

In Other News
1
Judge denies former Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds’ motion for...
2
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy wears robe of mentor...
3
Check out this Franklin resident’s ultimate ‘Bengals Cave’
4
Hamilton considers selling former Maple Avenue depot
5
Bringing basketball team back to MHS ‘very special’ for two former...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top