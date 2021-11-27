Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
07-27-37-42-59, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 2
(seven, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-two, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: two)
