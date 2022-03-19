Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
02-06-25-40-45, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 4
(two, six, twenty-five, forty, forty-five; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: four)
