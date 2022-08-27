Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
06-27-30-38-64, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 2
(six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-eight, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: two)
In Other News
1
First sports event at Spooky Nook garners win for Badin Rams soccer
2
Hamilpalooza happening Saturday at Marcum Park
3
Former Clark County Auditor’s Office employee pleads guilty to theft of...
4
Local college students fare better at earning enough credits for...
5
‘Pipeline’ for transferring college students now stretches across Ohio...