Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

11-41-43-44-65, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

(eleven, forty-one, forty-three, forty-four, sixty-five; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)

