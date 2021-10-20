dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

03-12-13-19-52, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3

(three, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, fifty-two; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)

