Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
11-19-28-46-47, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 4
(eleven, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, forty-seven; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: four)
In Other News
1
Land of Illusion contests federal lawsuit dismissal
2
Butler County auditor says he is being punished for challenging...
3
Medical helicopter called to crash between motorcycle, car in Clark...
4
Tecumseh teacher in alleged altercation with student disciplined...
5
New trial for New Carlisle teen convicted as adult in deadly stabbing...