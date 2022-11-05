Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
02-20-47-55-59, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2
(two, twenty, forty-seven, fifty-five, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)
