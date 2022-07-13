BreakingNews
news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

04-07-10-45-64, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2

(four, seven, ten, forty-five, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $440,000,000

