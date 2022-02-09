Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

01-17-20-52-54, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3

(one, seventeen, twenty, fifty-two, fifty-four; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: three)

In Other News
1
Bill would increase part-time hours allowed for employees in small...
2
Police seek help finding missing Hamilton teen
3
Bengals celebration events in Cincinnati include tailgating, possible...
4
Woman thrown from vehicle, killed in Warren County crash
5
Man convicted in 2021 Springfield Speedway shooting died at jail...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top