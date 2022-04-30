Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
09-11-34-49-66, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 2
(nine, eleven, thirty-four, forty-nine, sixty-six; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: two)
