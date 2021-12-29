Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

03-05-08-31-38, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3

(three, five, eight, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: three)

