Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
03-05-08-31-38, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3
(three, five, eight, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: three)
