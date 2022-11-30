dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

20-23-37-46-52, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4

(twenty, twenty-three, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: four)

