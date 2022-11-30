Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
20-23-37-46-52, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4
(twenty, twenty-three, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: four)
In Other News
1
Expansion: Cincinnati State partners with Miami University, Butler Tech...
2
New firearm shooting center to open in Butler County
3
Jury deliberates in Pike County murder trial of George Wagner IV
4
Clark County 911 call: “I’m literally stuck here, and the train is...
5
Detectives probing possible tie of Hamilton County suspect to Butler...