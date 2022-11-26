Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
29-31-46-54-67, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty-six, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)
In Other News
1
Man shot near Holiday in the City events in Springfield
2
Middletown man charged in thefts of multiple city and township...
3
McCrabb: Charity football game touches lives in Butler County, Dayton
4
‘Candlelight Tour of Homes’ in Middletown returns after three-year...
5
Kings Island’s WinterFest opens today with rides, holiday lights...