Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

29-31-46-54-67, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2

(twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty-six, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)

