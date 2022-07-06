Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
27-31-50-51-61, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 4
(twenty-seven, thirty-one, fifty, fifty-one, sixty-one; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: four)
