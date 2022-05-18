dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

07-21-24-41-65, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 4

(seven, twenty-one, twenty-four, forty-one, sixty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: four)

In Other News
1
Remains of soldier killed in Korean War 72 years ago to be buried in...
2
‘This is beyond a blessing:’ Springfield woman to become new homeowner...
3
Police canine demonstration on Wednesday open to public
4
Pro Kleen expansion to add jobs in Fairfield
5
American Cornhole Organization considers locating headquarters in...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top