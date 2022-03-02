Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
18-22-38-39-50, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, fifty; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)
