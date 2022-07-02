Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
01-27-29-38-62, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 3
(one, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: three)
