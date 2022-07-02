dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

01-27-29-38-62, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 3

(one, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: three)

In Other News
1
Mama hippo on ‘birth watch’ as Cincinnati Zoo preps for Fiona’s sibling
2
Duke Energy seeks regulatory review of natural gas rates
3
Kings Island’s 4th of July fireworks shows to include lighted drones
4
Springfield Regional receives national honor related to stroke
5
Monroe council nixes spending $192K on storm water study at...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top