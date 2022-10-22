Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
34-36-43-45-68, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2
(thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-five, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)
In Other News
1
Ex-wife of Pike County murder trial defendant’s brother testifies about...
2
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
3
‘The Bikeriders’ films in another Butler County city
4
Cincinnati Metro, Molson Coors team up to offer free rides to Bengals...
5
Pike Co. massacre trial: Watch Day 28 in court live