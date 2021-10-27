dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

06-14-19-56-62, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4

(six, fourteen, nineteen, fifty-six, sixty-two; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)

