Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
06-14-19-56-62, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4
(six, fourteen, nineteen, fifty-six, sixty-two; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)
